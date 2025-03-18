Lukas Dostal News: Poised to start Tuesday

Dostal is expected to tend the twine on the road against the Stars on Tuesday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Dostal looks to be back in the crease after getting the hook against the Blues on Sunday. In that appearance, the 24-year-old netminder gave up five goals on 14 shots (.643 save percentage). Still, the Czech native has already set a new personal high with 20 wins this year and is currently sporting a career-best 2.94 GAA that he'll look to maintain the rest of the way.