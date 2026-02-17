Lukas Dostal News: Redeems struggles with win
Dostal turned aside 22 of 24 shots on net in Czechia's 3-2 win over Denmark in Olympic qualification round play Tuesday.
After a tough pair of outings to begin his time at the Olympics, Dostal bounced back in a big way to help push Czechia through to the Olympic quarter-final. After tending a clean first and third period, the 25-year-old netminder is up to a 1-1-1 record, an .879 save percentage and a 3.65 GAA across three appearances at the Olympics. Czechia has favored the young netminder over Dan Vladar and Karel Vejmelka for the majority of the tournament, giving Dostal a solid chance to grab the start in the team's quarterfinal matchup against Canada on Wednesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Dostal See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 116 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, January 2919 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2919 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers19 days ago
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Get Dunn20 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Dostal See More