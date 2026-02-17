Lukas Dostal headshot

Lukas Dostal News: Redeems struggles with win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Dostal turned aside 22 of 24 shots on net in Czechia's 3-2 win over Denmark in Olympic qualification round play Tuesday.

After a tough pair of outings to begin his time at the Olympics, Dostal bounced back in a big way to help push Czechia through to the Olympic quarter-final. After tending a clean first and third period, the 25-year-old netminder is up to a 1-1-1 record, an .879 save percentage and a 3.65 GAA across three appearances at the Olympics. Czechia has favored the young netminder over Dan Vladar and Karel Vejmelka for the majority of the tournament, giving Dostal a solid chance to grab the start in the team's quarterfinal matchup against Canada on Wednesday.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
