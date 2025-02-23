Lukas Dostal News: Returns from break with win
Dostal stopped nine out of 10 shots he saw in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win against the Bruins.
Dostal entered the game in relief of John Gibson, who picked up an upper-body injury. The 24-year-old goaltender has a 16-13-4 record with a 2.86 GAA and a .911 save percentage. Saturday's win was Dostal's fifth in a row, where he has allowed just nine goals in that span. While Dostal has been splitting games with Gibson, he has been elite over the last month and has faced a high volume of shots. Dostal has already surpassed his career high in wins before the 4 Nations Face-Off break and will continue to add to his career year. He is likely to start Sunday against the Red Wings with Gibson potentially sidelined.
