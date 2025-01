Dostal stopped 35 of 37 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Dostal bounced back admirably from his woeful showing against the Blues on Thursday, when he allowed six goals on 22 shots in a 6-2 defeat. Dostal has won three of his last five starts, posting a 3-2-0 with a 3.60 GAA and a .887 save percentage in that stretch.