Lukas Dostal News: Saves best game for clincher

Dostal stopped 25 of 27 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Oilers in Game 6.

Dostal brought his best performance of the series to close out the Oilers. This was the first time in six playoff games he avoided giving up three goals. The 25-year-old netminder is locked in as the Ducks' top goalie, and he'll have a little extra time to rest while the Golden Knights and Mammoth wrap up their first-round series to determine who the Ducks face in the second round.