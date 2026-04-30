Lukas Dostal headshot

Lukas Dostal News: Saves best game for clincher

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Dostal stopped 25 of 27 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Oilers in Game 6.

Dostal brought his best performance of the series to close out the Oilers. This was the first time in six playoff games he avoided giving up three goals. The 25-year-old netminder is locked in as the Ducks' top goalie, and he'll have a little extra time to rest while the Golden Knights and Mammoth wrap up their first-round series to determine who the Ducks face in the second round.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Dostal See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Dostal See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, April 28
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, April 28
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
2 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, April 26
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
4 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, April 24
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, April 24
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
6 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
Author Image
Michael Finewax
6 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, April 22
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, April 22
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
8 days ago