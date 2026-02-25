Lukas Dostal News: Set to face Edmonton
Dostal is expected to start at home against Edmonton on Wednesday, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.
Dostal was red hot before the Olympic break, posting an 8-1-0 record, 1.96 GAA and .930 save percentage across nine appearances. That's a huge difference from how the 2025-26 campaign has gone overall. He has a 21-13-2 record, 2.92 GAA and .897 save percentage in 38 outings with Anaheim this season. Edmonton is tied for fourth in goals per game with 3.41 in 2025-26.
