Lukas Dostal headshot

Lukas Dostal News: Set to face Edmonton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Dostal is expected to start at home against Edmonton on Wednesday, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Dostal was red hot before the Olympic break, posting an 8-1-0 record, 1.96 GAA and .930 save percentage across nine appearances. That's a huge difference from how the 2025-26 campaign has gone overall. He has a 21-13-2 record, 2.92 GAA and .897 save percentage in 38 outings with Anaheim this season. Edmonton is tied for fourth in goals per game with 3.41 in 2025-26.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Dostal See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Dostal See More
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
3 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Chris Morgan
24 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, January 29
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
27 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Corey Abbott
27 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
27 days ago