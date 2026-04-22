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Lukas Dostal News: Set to face Edmonton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Dostal is expected to start on the road against Edmonton in Game 2 on Wednesday, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Dostal stopped 30 of 34 shots in a 4-3 loss to Edmonton in Game 1 on Monday. The 25-year-old also struggled at the end of the regular season, going 2-5-1 with a 3.63 GAA and an .857 save percentage across his final eight appearances. He'll attempt to rebound Wednesday, but it will be difficult against the Oilers, who ranked sixth in goals per game during the regular season with an average of 3.44.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
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