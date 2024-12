Dostal is expected to start at home against Philadelphia on Saturday, according to Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett.

Dostal has an 8-9-3 record, 2.77 GAA and .915 save percentage in 20 appearances in 2024-25. He's struggled over his past two appearances, allowing seven goals on 47 shots (.851 save percentage). The Flyers rank 18th in goals per game with 3.00.