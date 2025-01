Dostal is expected to start on the road against St. Louis on Thursday, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Dostal has a 10-11-3 record, 2.73 GAA and .913 save percentage in 24 outings this season. He stopped 23 of 26 shots en route to a 3-2 loss to Edmonton in his last start Friday. St. Louis ranks 24th in goals per game with 2.79.