Lukas Dostal News: Sharp in 20th win

Dostal stopped 28 of 29 shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Predators.

Dostal has won four of his last seven outings after this strong performance, a bounce-back effort following his six-goal loss to the Capitals on Tuesday. The 24-year-old netminder is up to 20-17-5 with a 2.86 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 42 outings this season. Dostal continues to handle a heavy workload with John Gibson (lower body) sidelined. The Ducks begin a three-game road trip with a stop in St. Louis on Sunday.