Lukas Dostal News: Slated starter for Sunday
Dostal is expected to start at home against Calgary on Sunday, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.
Dostal has won his past four outings with Anaheim despite posting a 3.43 GAA and an .882 save percentage across that span. He's 23-13-2 with a 3.00 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 40 appearances this season. Calgary is in a three-way tie for 29th in goals per game with 2.53.
