Lukas Dostal News: Slated starter for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 12:17pm

Dostal is expected to start at home against Calgary on Sunday, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Dostal has won his past four outings with Anaheim despite posting a 3.43 GAA and an .882 save percentage across that span. He's 23-13-2 with a 3.00 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 40 appearances this season. Calgary is in a three-way tie for 29th in goals per game with 2.53.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
