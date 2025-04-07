Lukas Dostal News: Slated to start against Edmonton

Dostal is slated to start Monday's home game against the Oilers, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Dostal has been inconsistent in recent outings, going 2-3-0 with a 3.90 GAA and .864 save percentage over his last six appearances. He's made two starts against the Oilers this year, both on the road, and he went 1-1-0 with a 2.54 GAA and .918 save percentage in those outings.