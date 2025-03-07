Lukas Dostal News: Slated to start Friday

Dostal is expected to defend the home crease versus St. Louis on Friday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Dostal has won his last two starts, but he was saddled with the loss in Vancouver on Wednesday, stopping 14 of 15 shots after replacing the injured John Gibson (lower body). Dostal is 18-15-5 with a 2.87 GAA and a .911 save percentage. The Blues are generating 2.84 goals per game, 21st in the NHL.