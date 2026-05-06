Lukas Dostal News: Slated to start in Game 2
Dostal is expected to start on the road against Vegas in Game 2 on Wednesday, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.
Dostal has a 4-3 record, 3.59 GAA and .878 save percentage in seven playoff outings this year. He held his own in the second-round opener, stopping 19 of 21 shots, but a lack of offensive support resulted in a 3-1 loss for Anaheim. Vegas has been tough to contain so far in the playoffs, averaging 3.71 goals per game.
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