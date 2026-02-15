Lukas Dostal headshot

Lukas Dostal News: Slated to start Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Dostal is expected to start for Czechia against Switzerland on Sunday at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Dostal stopped 31 of 36 shots en route to a 5-0 loss to Team Canada on Thursady. Czechia rebounded from that loss with a 6-3 victory over France on Friday, but Dostal wasn't in net for that match. Switzerland earned a 4-0 victory over France on Thursday, but the Swiss squad then suffered a 5-1 defeat to Canada on Friday. Dostal has a 21-13-2 record, 2.92 GAA and .897 save percentage in 38 outings with Anaheim in 2025-26.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
