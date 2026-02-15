Lukas Dostal News: Slated to start Sunday
Dostal is expected to start for Czechia against Switzerland on Sunday at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Dostal stopped 31 of 36 shots en route to a 5-0 loss to Team Canada on Thursady. Czechia rebounded from that loss with a 6-3 victory over France on Friday, but Dostal wasn't in net for that match. Switzerland earned a 4-0 victory over France on Thursday, but the Swiss squad then suffered a 5-1 defeat to Canada on Friday. Dostal has a 21-13-2 record, 2.92 GAA and .897 save percentage in 38 outings with Anaheim in 2025-26.
