Lukas Dostal headshot

Lukas Dostal News: Slated to start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Dostal is expected to start Thursday's road game in Toronto, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

John Gibson is starting Wednesday in Ottawa, while Dostal will take the second half of the back-to-back. Dostal's playing time has dropped lately -- he's played four of 10 games from Nov. 18 to Dec. 9, going 2-1-1 with a 2.43 GAA and a .914 save percentage in that span. Gibson's been in a bit of a rut, so Dostal may have a chance to get more playing time soon.

