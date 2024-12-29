Lukas Dostal News: Snaps brief two-game skid

Dostal made 20 saves on 23 shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over Edmonton.

Edmonton's lethal power play was able to cash in twice Sunday, but Dostal allowed just one goal at even strength en route to his ninth win of the campaign. The 24-year-old has won three of his past five outings, and he'll likely be between the pipes versus the Devils on Tuesday, especially if John Gibson (illness) is unable to suit up. Dostal has a 9-10-3 record, .913 save percentage and 2.75 GAA through 22 appearances.