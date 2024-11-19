Lukas Dostal News: Snaps losing streak Monday
Dostal stopped 34 of 36 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Stars.
Dostal earned his first win since Oct. 29, when he stopped 40 of 41 shots in a 3-1 victory over the Islanders. Between those wins, the 24-year-old Czech netminder had gone 0-4-1 with a 3.79 GAA and a disappointing .895 save percentage. The Ducks are playing in the second half of a back-to-back set Tuesday against the Blackhawks, so Dostal is likely to be rested in favor of John Gibson.
