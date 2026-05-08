Lukas Dostal News: Starting again Friday

Dostal will guard the home goal versus the Golden Knights in Game 3 on Friday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Dostal came within seconds of a shutout in his last outing, stopping 21 of 22 shots in Game 2. The 25-year-old netminder has alternated wins and losses over the last four games, but he had a three-game winning streak during the first round against the Oilers. Dostal has gone three games without allowing more than two goals in a contest.