Lukas Dostal headshot

Lukas Dostal News: Starting again Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Dostal will guard the home goal versus the Golden Knights in Game 3 on Friday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Dostal came within seconds of a shutout in his last outing, stopping 21 of 22 shots in Game 2. The 25-year-old netminder has alternated wins and losses over the last four games, but he had a three-game winning streak during the first round against the Oilers. Dostal has gone three games without allowing more than two goals in a contest.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
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