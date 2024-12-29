Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lukas Dostal headshot

Lukas Dostal News: Starting again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Dostal will protect the home net against Edmonton on Sunday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Dostal surrendered two goals on 24 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Philadelphia. He has posted a record of 8-10-3 with one shutout, a 2.74 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 21 appearances this season. Dostal will start both of Anaheim's back-to-back games because John Gibson (illness) is unavailable. Edmonton ranks 10th in the league with 3.26 goals per game in 2024-25.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now