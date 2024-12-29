Lukas Dostal News: Starting again Sunday

Dostal will protect the home net against Edmonton on Sunday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Dostal surrendered two goals on 24 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Philadelphia. He has posted a record of 8-10-3 with one shutout, a 2.74 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 21 appearances this season. Dostal will start both of Anaheim's back-to-back games because John Gibson (illness) is unavailable. Edmonton ranks 10th in the league with 3.26 goals per game in 2024-25.