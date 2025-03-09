Lukas Dostal News: Starting against Islanders
Dostal will tend the twine during Sunday's home game against the Islanders, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.
Dostal has been inconsistent in recent outings, going 2-3-1 with a 2.99 GAA and .905 save percentage over his last six appearances. He's riding a two-game losing streak but will attempt to right the ship against the Islanders. The 24-year-old made a road start against the Islanders in late October and turned aside 40 of 41 shots (.976 save percentage) en route to the win.
