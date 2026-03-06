Lukas Dostal News: Starting against Montreal
Dostal will defend the home crease against the Canadiens on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Dostal got the night off in the second half of a back-to-back set Wednesday against the Islanders, but he'll return to the crease Friday for the eighth time in the Ducks' last nine games. He's picked up wins in 11 of his 13 appearances dating back to mid-January, going 11-2-0 with a 2.55 GAA and .910 save percentage during that time. He'll face a formidable opponent Friday, as the Canadiens rank third in the league with 3.52 goals per game this year.
