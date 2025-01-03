Lukas Dostal News: Starting against Oilers

Dostal will protect the road goal versus the Oilers, per the NHL media site.

John Gibson played in Winnipeg on Thursday, earning a 4-3 overtime win, so it tracks that Dostal would handle the second half of a back-to-back. This will be a tough matchup for Dostal, as the Oilers have scored 19 times over their last six games. Dostal has won four of his last six starts, allowing 16 goals in that span.