Lukas Dostal News: Starting against Vancouver

Dostal will start Thursday's home game against the Canucks, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Dostal will draw a third consecutive start since John Gibson continues to deal with an upper-body injury. However, Dostal hasn't been particularly effective recently, going 0-1-1 with a 4.04 GAA and .890 save percentage over his last two outings. It's not yet clear whether Gibson will be healthy enough to serve as the backup Thursday or whether he'll be able to return Saturday against Chicago.