Lukas Dostal News: Starting Friday's game

Dostal will be between the pipes for Friday's home game against Minnesota, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Dostal will draw a fifth consecutive start and will attempt to turn things around after taking losses in his last two outings. Over those two starts, he's posted a 4.56 GAA and .864 save percentage. The 24-year-old will have his hands full against the Wild, who rank eighth in the league with 3.62 goals per game to begin the season.