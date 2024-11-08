Fantasy Hockey
Lukas Dostal News: Starting Friday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Dostal will be between the pipes for Friday's home game against Minnesota, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Dostal will draw a fifth consecutive start and will attempt to turn things around after taking losses in his last two outings. Over those two starts, he's posted a 4.56 GAA and .864 save percentage. The 24-year-old will have his hands full against the Wild, who rank eighth in the league with 3.62 goals per game to begin the season.

