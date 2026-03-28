Lukas Dostal News: Starting in Edmonton
Dostal will defend the road net against the Oilers on Saturday, per Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune.
Dostal has won his last two outings while making 56 saves on 60 shots. He has a 29-15-3 record this campaign with a 3.01 GAA and an .893 save percentage across 49 appearances. Edmonton is tied for fourth in the league with 3.48 goals per game this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Dostal See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 262 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 226 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: New King In Los Angeles11 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1513 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 1216 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Dostal See More