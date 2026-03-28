Lukas Dostal News: Starting in Edmonton

Dostal will defend the road net against the Oilers on Saturday, per Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune.

Dostal has won his last two outings while making 56 saves on 60 shots. He has a 29-15-3 record this campaign with a 3.01 GAA and an .893 save percentage across 49 appearances. Edmonton is tied for fourth in the league with 3.48 goals per game this season.