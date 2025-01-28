Lukas Dostal News: Starting in Seattle

Dostal will guard the road goal against the Kraken on Tuesday, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Dostal stopped 32 of 33 shots in two periods of relief after John Gibson (upper body) left Saturday's 5-2 win over Nashville. The 24-year-old Dostal improved to 12-13-4 with one shutout, a 2.93 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 29 appearances this season. Seattle ranks 18th in the league with 2.90 goals per game and lost 4-2 to Edmonton on Monday.