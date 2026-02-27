Lukas Dostal News: Starting versus Jets
Dostal will guard the home goal versus the Jets on Friday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.
Dostal allowed five goals on 27 shots in a win over the Oilers on Wednesday. There's been no easing back into the NHL schedule for Dostal, who will see a massive amount of playing time since Petr Mrazek (hip) is done for the season. Ville Husso will continue to back up Dostal as well, unless the Ducks make a move for a goalie prior to the trade deadline.
