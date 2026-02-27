Lukas Dostal headshot

Lukas Dostal News: Starting versus Jets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Dostal will guard the home goal versus the Jets on Friday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Dostal allowed five goals on 27 shots in a win over the Oilers on Wednesday. There's been no easing back into the NHL schedule for Dostal, who will see a massive amount of playing time since Petr Mrazek (hip) is done for the season. Ville Husso will continue to back up Dostal as well, unless the Ducks make a move for a goalie prior to the trade deadline.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
