Dostal will guard the road goal in Thursday's game versus the Penguins, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Dostal made 40 saves in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders. The Penguins have been inconsistent with 33 goals scored over 11 games, though they've also given up 47 tallies, which means the Ducks' offense could offer strong support for Dostal.