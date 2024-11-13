Lukas Dostal News: Starting versus Vegas

Dostal will protect the home goal versus the Golden Knights on Wednesday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Dostal has lost four straight starts, going 0-3-1 in that span. He may be feeling pressure for the No. 1 job in net, as John Gibson picked up a win over the Blue Jackets on Sunday in his season debut. Dostal will have a tough task Wednesday, though the Golden Knights are just 1-3-2 on the road this season.