Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Lukas Dostal headshot

Lukas Dostal News: Starting versus Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Dostal will protect the home goal versus the Golden Knights on Wednesday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Dostal has lost four straight starts, going 0-3-1 in that span. He may be feeling pressure for the No. 1 job in net, as John Gibson picked up a win over the Blue Jackets on Sunday in his season debut. Dostal will have a tough task Wednesday, though the Golden Knights are just 1-3-2 on the road this season.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now