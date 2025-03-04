Lukas Dostal News: Strong showing in win

Dostal allowed two goals on 34 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

The Oilers' ever-dangerous power play cashed in twice, but the Ducks made plenty of noise at even strength to give Dostal the support to get the win. He's won four of his last six outings, allowing 14 goals in that span. The 24-year-old netminder is up to 18-14-5 with a 2.88 GAA and a .911 save percentage across 37 appearances this season. John Gibson should be penciled in to start Wednesday in Vancouver, though he remains in the rumor mill ahead of Friday's deadline, so plans could change rapidly if the Ducks make a move. In any case, Dostal has earned at least a 50-50 split of the starts down the stretch.