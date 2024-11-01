Lukas Dostal News: Suffers defeat Thursday

Dostal allowed two goals on 46 shots, both to Sidney Crosby, in a 2-1 loss against Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Dostal was able to get his team the extra point by going into overtime but was beaten by Crosby in the extra session. Despite the loss, it was a solid performance by the 24-year-old netminder, who still posted a phenomenal .957 save percentage. On the year, Dostal is 4-2-2 with a 1.99 GAA and .945 save percentage -- numbers that should see him maintain the No. 1 job even once John Gibson (abdomen) is cleared to return.