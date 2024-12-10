Lukas Dostal News: Suffers shootout loss Monday

Dostal stopped 19 of 21 shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Canadiens.

Dostal gave up goals in the first and second periods, and while he looked solid the rest of the way, he was beaten twice in the shootout as well. Dostal has lost three of his last five starts, but the 24-year-old has posted a solid 2.54 GAA and .916 save percentage in that span. Anaheim provided him with just two goals worth of offensive support in each of those three defeats.