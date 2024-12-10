Fantasy Hockey
Lukas Dostal headshot

Lukas Dostal News: Suffers shootout loss Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 10, 2024 at 8:44am

Dostal stopped 19 of 21 shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Canadiens.

Dostal gave up goals in the first and second periods, and while he looked solid the rest of the way, he was beaten twice in the shootout as well. Dostal has lost three of his last five starts, but the 24-year-old has posted a solid 2.54 GAA and .916 save percentage in that span. Anaheim provided him with just two goals worth of offensive support in each of those three defeats.

