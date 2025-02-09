Lukas Dostal News: Superb in shootout win

Dostal stopped 43 of 44 shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Kings.

Dostal extended his winning streak to four games with one of his best performances of the season. He came within 2:39 of a shutout before it was spoiled by Adrian Kempe late in the third period. Dostal has given up just eight goals during his winning streak, and he now has a career-high 15 wins in just 32 appearances. He's 15-13-4 with a 2.86 GAA and a .911 save percentage this season and should continue to split time with John Gibson coming out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break in two weeks. The Ducks' schedule resumes with a road back-to-back featuring games at Boston on Feb. 22 and Detroit on Feb. 23.