Lukas Dostal News: Tagged with another loss
Dostal stopped 17 of 20 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.
Dostal has been slumping of late, earning only one win in his last seven starts. During that span, he has gone 1-5-1 with a 3.72 GAA and a subpar .850 save percentage. He has a 30-20-4 record with a 3.10 GAA and an .888 save percentage across 56 appearances this season.
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