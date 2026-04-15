Lukas Dostal headshot

Lukas Dostal News: Tagged with another loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2026 at 10:48am

Dostal stopped 17 of 20 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

Dostal has been slumping of late, earning only one win in his last seven starts. During that span, he has gone 1-5-1 with a 3.72 GAA and a subpar .850 save percentage. He has a 30-20-4 record with a 3.10 GAA and an .888 save percentage across 56 appearances this season.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
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