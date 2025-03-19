Lukas Dostal News: Tagged with OT loss Tuesday

Dostal stopped 27 of 31 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Dostal has dropped three of his last four starts, and he's posted a save percentage of .880 or lower in the three losses he's endured over that stretch. The netminder has been a workhorse for the Ducks since he's started in all but two of the team's games since the 4 Nations break, going 5-5-2 with a 3.26 GAA and a .896 save percentage over that 12-game stretch.