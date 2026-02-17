Lukas Dostal headshot

Lukas Dostal News: Tending twine against Denmark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Dostal will the patrol the blue paint for Czechia against Denmark on Tuesday in the qualifying round of the 2026 Winter Olympics, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Dostal has allowed nine goals on 65 shots through two games during the tournament, both of which were losses. Denmark went 1-0-0-2 in the preliminary round in Group C, finishing third. If Dostal and the Czechs earn a win Tuesday, they will have a quick turnaround with an extraordinarily tough matchup against the Canadians on Wednesday.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Dostal See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Dostal See More
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Chris Morgan
16 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, January 29
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
19 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Corey Abbott
19 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
19 days ago
NHL Trade Tips: Get Dunn
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Get Dunn
Author Image
Michael Finewax
20 days ago