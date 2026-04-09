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Lukas Dostal News: Tending twine against Sharks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Dostal will guard the home goal versus the Sharks on Thursday, Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett reports.

Dostal will be looking to end his personal four-game losing streak as well as the Ducks' six-game slide. He's allowed 18 goals during his skid. The Sharks are on the second half of a back-to-back after Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
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