Lukas Dostal News: Tending twine against Sharks
Dostal will guard the home goal versus the Sharks on Thursday, Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett reports.
Dostal will be looking to end his personal four-game losing streak as well as the Ducks' six-game slide. He's allowed 18 goals during his skid. The Sharks are on the second half of a back-to-back after Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers.
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