Lukas Dostal News: Tending twine at home
Dostal will occupy the home net against the Avalanche on Tuesday, according to Derek Lee of The Hockey News.
Dostal has won five straight games, though he's had a few shaky performances during that run of success, having allowed at least three goals on three occasions during his winning streak. The Czech netminder has lost just once in his last 12 appearances, a stretch in which he has posted a 2.35 GAA and a .917 save percentage. Colorado is on the second half of a back-to-back, while the Ducks last played Sunday.
