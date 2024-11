Dostal will be between the pipes for Monday's road matchup versus the Stars.

Dostal will make his 13th start of the season Monday -- he has a 4-6-2 record, .922 save percentage and 2.75 GAA through 12 outings. The 24-year-old is 0-4-1 over his last five starts, and he'll face a Dallas club that's scored 3.38 goals per game through 16 contests.