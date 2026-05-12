Lukas Dostal News: Tending twine in Game 5
Dostal will patrol the road crease in Game 5 against the Golden Knights on Tuesday, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.
After alternating wins and losses to begin Anaheim's second-round series, Dostal will look to earn his second consecutive win for the first time since the team's opening playoff matchup. Against Vegas, the 25-year-old netminder has a 2-2-0 record, a 2.73 GAA and an .875 save percentage across four starts. With the Golden Knights' offense scoring over three goals just once in the series, Dostal has a solid fantasy outlook for Tuesday's pivotal Game 5.
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