Lukas Dostal News: Tending twine in Game 5

Dostal will patrol the road crease in Game 5 against the Golden Knights on Tuesday, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

After alternating wins and losses to begin Anaheim's second-round series, Dostal will look to earn his second consecutive win for the first time since the team's opening playoff matchup. Against Vegas, the 25-year-old netminder has a 2-2-0 record, a 2.73 GAA and an .875 save percentage across four starts. With the Golden Knights' offense scoring over three goals just once in the series, Dostal has a solid fantasy outlook for Tuesday's pivotal Game 5.