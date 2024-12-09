Lukas Dostal News: Tending twine Monday

Dostal will be between the pipes for Monday's road matchup with the Canadiens.

Dostal will make his 16th appearance of the season Monday -- the 24-year-old is sporting a 6-7-2 record, .921 save percentage and 2.73 GAA. Dostal has won two of his last three appearances after going 0-4-1 in his previous five starts. Montreal sits 23rd in the NHL with 2.78 goals per game through 27 contests.