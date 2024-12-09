Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lukas Dostal headshot

Lukas Dostal News: Tending twine Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 9, 2024

Dostal will be between the pipes for Monday's road matchup with the Canadiens.

Dostal will make his 16th appearance of the season Monday -- the 24-year-old is sporting a 6-7-2 record, .921 save percentage and 2.73 GAA. Dostal has won two of his last three appearances after going 0-4-1 in his previous five starts. Montreal sits 23rd in the NHL with 2.78 goals per game through 27 contests.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now