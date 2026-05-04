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Lukas Dostal News: Tending twine Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2026 at 12:48pm

Dostal will be between the road pipes in Game 1 against the Golden Knights on Monday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Dostal's ratios during the first round against the Oilers weren't great; he posted a 3.87 GAA and .874 save percentage, but he still managed to get the necessary four victories in six games. In the playoffs, the Ducks have averaged 4.33 goals per game, which is second-most in the league, so the netminder doesn't need to be perfect thanks to the quality offense around him.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
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