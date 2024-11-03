Lukas Dostal News: Tending twine Sunday
Dostal will be between the pipes for Sunday's home contest versus Chicago, according to Derek Lee of The Hockey News.
Dostal will make his ninth start of the 2024-25 campaign -- the 24-year-old has been outstanding early on, as he's posted a 4-2-2 record, .945 save percentage and 1.99 GAA through eight appearances. Dostal's opponent, the Blackhawks, are on the second half of a back-to-back, and they're putting up 2.67 goals per game through 12 contests.
