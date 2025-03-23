Lukas Dostal News: Tending twine Sunday

Dostal will be between the home pipes Sunday versus the Hurricanes, according to Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Dostal has conceded a total of nine goals on 45 shots in back-to-back losses. He has a subpar 3-4-1 record, .895 save percentage and 3.26 GAA across eight games in March. Carolina was blitzed to the tune of seven goals in a loss to the Kings on Saturday, while the Ducks have been off since Thursday.