Lukas Dostal headshot

Lukas Dostal News: Tending twine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Dostal will be between the home pipes Sunday versus the Hurricanes, according to Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Dostal has conceded a total of nine goals on 45 shots in back-to-back losses. He has a subpar 3-4-1 record, .895 save percentage and 3.26 GAA across eight games in March. Carolina was blitzed to the tune of seven goals in a loss to the Kings on Saturday, while the Ducks have been off since Thursday.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
