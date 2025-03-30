Fantasy Hockey
Lukas Dostal headshot

Lukas Dostal News: Tending twine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Dostal will patrol the home blue paint Sunday versus Toronto, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Dostal snapped his three-game losing streak in a 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers on Friday. He's been subpar through 10 appearances in March, posting a 4-5-1 record, .891 save percentage and 3.42 GAA. The Maple Leafs are on the second half of a back-to-back -- they defeated the Kings 3-1 on Saturday.

