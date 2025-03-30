Lukas Dostal News: Tending twine Sunday

Dostal will patrol the home blue paint Sunday versus Toronto, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Dostal snapped his three-game losing streak in a 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers on Friday. He's been subpar through 10 appearances in March, posting a 4-5-1 record, .891 save percentage and 3.42 GAA. The Maple Leafs are on the second half of a back-to-back -- they defeated the Kings 3-1 on Saturday.