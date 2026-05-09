Lukas Dostal News: Tending twine Sunday
Dostal will protect the home net in Game 4 against Vegas on Sunday, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.
Dostal got the hook from Friday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3. He allowed three goals on only eight shots in the defeat, and Ville Husso was between the pipes for the Ducks after the first intermission. Dostal has a 5-4 record this postseason, stopping 184 of the 210 shots he has faced.
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