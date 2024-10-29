Lukas Dostal News: Tending twine Tuesday

Dostal will protect the road goal versus the Islanders on Tuesday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Dostal has allowed just five goals over his last three games, but he has an unlucky 1-2-0 record in that span. The 24-year-old isn't getting a lot of help from his teammates -- the Ducks have been held to two goals or fewer in five of eight games so far. The Islanders have scored just 20 goals over eight contests, so this should be a favorable matchup for Dostal.