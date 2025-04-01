Lukas Dostal News: Tending twine Tuesday

Dostal will protect the home goal versus the Sharks on Tuesday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Dostal will get the nod for a third game in a row. This is even after he took a 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs in his last outing Sunday, making 20 of 23 saves. The 24-year-old has a much easier matchup on the schedule Tuesday, as the Sharks have just 13 goals in their last six games.