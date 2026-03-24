Lukas Dostal News: Tending twine Tuesday

Dostal will guard the road crease in Tuesday's game against the Canucks, per Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune.

Following a game of rest on Sunday, Dostal will return to action and look to continue his recent success, where he posted a 2-0-1 record, a 2.31 GAA and a .920 save percentage across three consecutive starts. Overall, the 25-year-old netminder has a 28-15-3 record, a 3.01 GAA and a .893 save percentage across 48 appearances this season. He'll draw a favorable matchup Tuesday against the Canucks, who rank 31st in the NHL with 2.52 goals per game.