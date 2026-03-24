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Lukas Dostal News: Tending twine Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Dostal will guard the road crease in Tuesday's game against the Canucks, per Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune.

Following a game of rest on Sunday, Dostal will return to action and look to continue his recent success, where he posted a 2-0-1 record, a 2.31 GAA and a .920 save percentage across three consecutive starts. Overall, the 25-year-old netminder has a 28-15-3 record, a 3.01 GAA and a .893 save percentage across 48 appearances this season. He'll draw a favorable matchup Tuesday against the Canucks, who rank 31st in the NHL with 2.52 goals per game.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
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